0 OPINION: Chandler Parsons situation epitomizes era of mismanagement for Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Chandler Parsons era in Memphis seems to be over.

ESPN first reported the story Sunday that Parsons and his camp will work with the Grizzlies to “structure a resolution on Parsons’ future with the franchise.”

The laughter of the situation – starting with Instagram posts with Parsons basking under the “#Chancun” sun and ending with a Player’s Tribune letter to Memphis – can quickly turn into cries. The math hurts.

The Grizzlies signed Parsons to a four-year deal worth $94.8 million. That was a max-deal.

Parsons has played in just 73 games over the last three seasons. This has all resulted in him being a controversial – if not disliked – athlete in Memphis.

FedEx Forum workers have mentioned how Parsons has touched the floor as much as them.

This is deeper than $94 million, though. Let’s take it back to 2008 when the Grizzlies flipped the drafting of Kevin Love into a deal for OJ Mayo.

Remember 2009? Memphis drafted the towering UConn legend Hasheem Thabeet with the second overall pick – one spot ahead of James Harden.

Oh, and don’t forget the 2015 deal that sent a protected 2019 first-round pick to Boston for Jeff Green and Russ Smith.

If this year’s pick falls outside the top eight, Boston will receive the pick. If the pick has not been conveyed in 2020 and falls outside the top six, Boston gets the pick. The Celtics will snag the 2021 pick if it hasn’t been conveyed, and it will be unprotected.

What we have here is a classic case of a front office repeatedly making questionable decisions. From bad deals to the constant revolving door of head coaches, it’s a recipe for mediocrity.

Granted, the ‘Grit and Grind’ era should not be forgotten. The blending of Zach Randolph, Marc Gasol, Tony Allen and Mike Conley was amazing. But everything must come to an end. You can’t recreate everything.

A shift in thinking and a new style of play is due. Multi-dimensional and basketball is the new wave.

The Grizzlies just aren’t built for this. They feature a roster of players who are being miscast. Role players are being given starter minutes.

Foresight and patience have allowed a franchise like Golden State to enjoy the success it has had. What does a playoff appearance do for the Grizzlies?

This is a team that has lost 12 of its last 15 games.

Memphis recently lost to a sub-500 Brooklyn Nets squad that is better structured for the future with a coach in Kenny Atkinson proven in player development, and the results show.

No fan base wants to hear it. Veteran players don’t want to face it. But the rebuild needs to start as soon as possible.

Let Jaren Jackson Jr. loose. See what you have in Jevon Carter (named the backup to Conley, so there’s that). Look, even give Yuta Watanabe some tick.

With Conley and Gasol still in the locker room, the franchise will compete for a playoff spot. But it’s only delaying the inevitable.

This upcoming slate may have something to say to those playoff hopes, however.

It includes a stretch of games against Houston, Milwaukee, Boston and Toronto.

You can’t do anything about that glaring Parsons number. The writing is on the wall for what the present focus should be to ensure a brighter future.

