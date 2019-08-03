0 Patrick Taylor 'hungry' to be next great running back at University of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Offensive stars Darrell Henderson and Tony Pollard are now representing The University of Memphis in the NFL. That means it's time for someone to step up.

One Tiger is confident he will.

"Not many people know about Patrick Taylor, but they will this year," Patrick Taylor said.

Taylor is now the guy in the Tigers backfield. He's certainly proven, having rushed for over 1,000 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2018.

This season is all about being relied on more.

"Just being consistent day in and day out when it comes my pass protection and being able to run the ball," he said. "Just being the best person I can be."

Taylor had to wait his turn the last three seasons. He's finally getting his chance to fully shine.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

The Texas native is poised to catch eyes with his speed and size at 6-3 and 227 pounds.

"It was definitely a humbling experience to be behind those guys and to sit and wait my turn," he said. "But I feel like as of right now I'm ready."

Tigers coach Mike Norvell is definitely ready to see more.

"Patrick Taylor has showed himself to be a game breaking back," Norvell said. "He's showed the capability of being a 20 to 25 carry a game guy."

Taylor made it known the same hunger he had during those years of waiting remains.

"Things won't change mentally," he said. "I'm still a hungry guy just like I was coming in freshman year with that big chip on my shoulder."

And for those unaware, what should they know about Patrick Taylor?

"I'm hungry," he said." That's all they need to know."

© 2019 Cox Media Group.