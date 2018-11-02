0 Penny Hardaway era off to fast start; Tigers looking for more ahead of regular season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Penny Hardaway era got off to a fast start last week, albeit in exhibition play. Memphis defeated LeMoyne-Owen 120-66.

Final score aside, what’s more telling was the style of play presented. Hardaway wants to play an exciting brand of basketball that creates “mayhem.”

The Tigers didn’t shy away from this, scoring 32 points off 27 turnovers.

The all-Memphis backcourt duo of freshmen Tyler Harris (Cordova) Alex Lomax (East) showed promise.

Harris flashed how electric he can be, leading the squad with 26 points (5-of-10 from three).

Meanwhile, Lomax used his sturdy 5-foot-10 and 190-pound frame to fill the box score with nine assists, eight points, five rebounds and five steals.

As his team plays its final exhibition game Friday against Christian Brothers, Hardaway wants to see more.

“We want to play better defense,” Hardaway said to reporters Thursday. “I know we scored 120 points and they only scored 66. We just saw a lot of things on tape where we were being too sloppy or just too nonchalant in areas that we should have been more attentive.

“So, defensively we want to be sharper and offensively we didn’t execute as well as I wanted them to execute.”

CBU will present the Tigers a different challenge this week.

“They’re definitely a team that executes their offense,” Hardaway said. “LeMoyne was a running team like us. Now they’re gonna make us think. Slow things down, try to make us feel very uncomfortable because we don’t want to walk it up and we don’t want to be methodical.

“So that’s why I wanted to play the two different contrasts of games. Tomorrow is going to be a test for our guys mentally and physically and I like that.”

The Tigers open the regular season Nov. 6 at home against Tennessee Tech.

