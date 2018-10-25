0 Penny Hardaway ready for spotlight coaching University of Memphis basketball team

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - First, let’s talk about the shoes.

In what has become an expectation, the University of Memphis men’s basketball coach Penny Hardaway strolled into his press conference Wednesday wearing a fresh pair of black “Foamposites.”

Hardaway is a sneaker icon. His signature line is still doing numbers years after his playing days.

So, questions regarding his shoe game isn’t out of the ordinary.

“You never know,” Hardaway said when asked about his game day attire. “I’m going to mix it up this year with the sneakers and the casual shoes.”

From the shoes to his coaching style, the first-year coach is well-aware all eyes are on him.

“I understand what comes along with it,” Hardaway said. “I mean, people are going to want to see my mannerisms and how I respond to certain things and my temperament on the sideline. Hopefully, the team will be exciting enough that they won’t be paying as much attention to me.

“If the games are boring, then they might be paying more attention to me.”

The attention is all on Hardaway and understandably so.

He honed his skills as a high schooler and collegian in the city. Now, he’s looking to restore glory for a Tigers program hungry for winning times.

People are curious as to how Hardaway will adjust to coaching at the college level, having jumped straight from the high school game.

“I think that they’ll see who I am when I get on the court,” Hardaway said. “I mean, I’m not saying that I’m better than anyone else or worse than anyone else, but I do have a style and I’m going to stick to what I’ve been doing, and I just want the team to win.

“It doesn’t really matter what people think or how I did it or I should fold my arms more or I should scream more, or I should get more technicals. The thing is to win games.”

The public will get a chance to catch the Tigers in action for the first time Thursday at the FedEx Forum with an exhibition game against LeMoyne-Owen.

They’ll host Christian Brothers on Nov. 2 for another exhibition.

The regular season for UofM starts Nov. 6 at home against Tennessee Tech.

Huge crowds are expected for games at the Forum. Hardaway wants to give fans a reason to come back with an energetic style of ball.

“We want it to be an experience when you come into the building,” Hardaway said. “We want it to be fast paced on offense and mayhem on defense. We want it to be energy.

“When people leave the games, we want them to say, hey, I enjoyed that game.”

