0 Postseason ban lifted for 1 of SCS high schools involved in massive fights during basketball games

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - State officials have decided to lift the postseason ban of one of the four SCS high schools that faced discipline for participating in massive fights during basketball games on the same night in January.

SCS officials met with the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association Friday morning to appeal the ruling given out to four schools that would ban them from playing in this year’s and next year’s playoffs.

Four of the six schools involved in the fights were facing the postseason bans prior to the hearing:

Fairley High School

Westwood High School

Wooddale High School

Melrose High School

After three of the schools appealed the bans Friday morning, only Wooddale High was granted their request.

TSSAA officials said Wooddale’s ban was lifted. However, the school is under probation, which means another infraction could result in another ban.

The penalties will remain the same for Westwood and Melrose. Both schools were issued written statements from TSSAA regarding the decision not to lift their bans.

The statements read, in part:

“The incident that occurred on January 25, 2019… created an unsafe environment that easily could have resulted in serious injury to students. The decision about how to address that incident is not a matter of punishing students for the actions of others or punishing school officials for matters out of their control. It is about sending a strong message to the school community about what will and will not be tolerated in the setting of high school sports… As a school leader you have a greater responsibility to understand the purpose of high school athletics and the principles behind the TSSAA rules.”

Fairley High did not appeal their postseason ban.

