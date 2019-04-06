Report: Former Memphis Express quarterback Brandon Silvers working out for multiple NFL teams

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Alliance of American Football wanted to serve as a farm league for the NFL.
According to majority owner Tom Dundon, this is the reason why the AAF suspended operations this week.
Related Headlines
RELATED: Local businesses, players dealing with fallout after AAF folds in middle of season
Even in its demise, the purpose is being served in a way.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that former Memphis Express quarterback Brandon Silvers is set to work out next week for the New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Former Memphis Express QB Brandon Silvers of the AAF is scheduled to work out next week for the Jets and Vikings, per source. More NFL action for the AAF.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2019
Other players have already signed with NFL squads, such as former Orlando Apollos quarterback Garrett Gilbert (Cleveland Browns), Apollos cornerback Keith Reaser (Kansas City Chiefs) and Arizona Hotshots wideout Rashad Ross (Carolina Panthers).
The Memphis Express posted a 2-6 record before the league folded.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}