0 Scholar Athlete of the Week: Alyiah Wells

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Briarcrest High School senior volleyball player Alyiah Wells’ mindset toward the classroom and athletics is clear.

“Being and pushing yourself is what you need to do,” Wells said. “Always have a good of course academic and athletic base and just be the best at whatever you do.”

These aren’t just words. The volleyball star truly lives by them.

“This is a prime example of her dedication,” Saints coach Carrie Yerty said. “(She) studied the entire way to Birmingham this weekend and on the way back.”

Wells, who dreams of anchoring for ESPN, has an interest in international business, which explains her tenacity during this weekend trip.

“Yes, I was,” she said. “I was. I want to minor in Spanish in college, so I wanted to make sure I stay ahead in Spanish even when we miss school for tournaments. My parents have always held me to a high academic standard and I’ve always held myself to that. Normally it’s my competitive side that kicks in.”

This competitive nature has pushed Wells to not only put the study hours in but even bring her homework to the gym.

“People look at me like oh she’s a nerd, but I don’t like being behind,” she said. “I make sure that school goes right along with athletics.”

Speaking of athletics, Wells is handling things on that side as well. She’s been an all-state performer multiple times and was named an All-American this summer.

Number 12 is also SEC bound, having committed to Alabama.

So, you can check scholar and star athlete off the list. Make sure you add role model to that as well.

“Last week she asked me if we could go to a boys and girls club,” Yerty said. “We’re also big sisters for our middle school here that she really has done a great job at heading different projects there.”

Wells just wants to give back the love she’s been given on and off the court.

“I like being a good example for girls and even any type of children who need someone to be a role model to them,” she said. “I like to help the community and make sure that they have somebody to show them love because I’ve been shown love throughout high school and throughout my life.”

