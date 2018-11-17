0 Scholar Athlete of the Week: Bartlett cross country team

Some are record breakers, while others just want to do whatever it takes to win.

While their roles differ, members of the Bartlett cross country team share one goal.

This shared vision pushed the Panthers to a second-place finish at the state meet. This is the best mark for a large Division I Memphis area program since 2008.

Instead of competing for time and shine, coach Bill Gardner makes sure the concept of team is ingrained in his runners.

“Even against your teammate you’re competing,” Gardner said. “You’re trying to beat your teammate sometimes. So, that’s a dynamic that you have to try to change. We have runners that actually try to help each other. They don’t care which one of them beats the other one if both of them are able to do well.”

This success has flowed into the classroom. The Panthers’ overall team GPA is 4.01. They also have multiple runners who have scored at least a 30 on the ACT.

“I mean just strong work ethic,” Robert Dawson said. “We come out here. We have practice before school. Get up at 5 am. Go to practice then you have practice till 2-4…4:15. Every day it kind of builds a strong work ethic. You wanna succeed in everything.”

Gardner feels there is a correlation between athletic and academic success.

“Some of the parents will tell you that cross country and what they try to achieve in cross country actually helps their grades go up,” he said. “So they develop a work ethic. They develop a passion for excellence.”

A new standard of excellence was set by Dawson and Travis Jones. The duo broke the program record for the state 5K course.

“It feels great to leave my mark on something here and to do it with my teammates,” Jones said. “We have something to show for our work. We come out here every day and put in a lot of work together to be able to show it and leave something for everybody to see.”

We see the glory of records. But what stands out most is how this group sticks to the concept of team.

From the star to the number six runner, it equals a winning mix.

“They’ve been incredibly helpful,” Mathias Guthrie said of his teammates. “Incredibly supportive. They are practically my new family away from home. They mean everything.”

Rylee Hertter had the perfect response when asked about doing his part.

“I mean I know I’m not number one, but I helped my team get up to the second spot in the state,” Hertter said. “So that felt really good in the end. So through all the rest of our achievements I’m perfectly fine if I’m not number one as long I’m part of a winning team. That’s what matters to me.”

