0 Scholar Athlete of the Week: Brittney Combest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Brittney Combest is a true senior leader. The dual sport athlete leads practices and gets it done on game day. She’s even made history.

Combest won a tennis state title in May, giving Middle College High its first ever state championship.

“She didn’t just win it,” Middle College athletic director and baseball coach Reed Willis said. “She was dominant. She didn’t lose a match during the state tournament.”

Middle College volleyball coach Kadel Macklin doesn’t need to do much in practices. He explains what he wants, and Combest leads the way in drills.

“First of all, she’s a tremendous athlete with God given talent,” Macklin said. “Her leadership skills have really increased.”

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Combest’s story is deeper than spikes and serves, though. In a way, she could already be considered a college student.

“Right now, I have 12 college hours,” Combest said. “So hopefully I’ll have enough so I can be a sophomore in school as a freshman.”

Middle College offers students dual enrollment at Christian Brothers University. Combest has already taken courses in biology, business and history.

“It’s been very challenging because you have to learn how to manage your time and school with athletics as well,” Combest said. “So, I’ve learned how to do time management.”

Not the easiest thing to master at any age, let alone as a teenager juggling multiple sports and college courses.

“Practice, to do well in her classes, to take college classes for college credit, it really is a balancing act,” Willis said. “It really does show her ability to manage time.

Combest is a leader amongst her classmates and teammates. Quite the path to follow for younger brother Boris.

“It’s pretty nice,” Boris said. “I have a good role model to look up to. She leads me in a good direction.”

The only direction Combest’s story is headed is up.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.