0 Scholar Athlete of the Week: Bruce Guy Jr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The examples Bruce Guy Junior looks to for motivation revolve around the game he loves and even off the court. One common trait binds them together.

“Just the drive to be able to be great,” Guy said. “When you think about Michael Jordan and the guys that’s great at basketball and Bill Gates. The people that make money with the thing that they’re great at. It motivates me to want to be great at what I do.”

The Cordova senior has a first-hand look at his biggest motivator.

“My mom…my mom,” he said. “The way she works and puts in a lot of work. She works two jobs online and at school. So it just motivates me to get better at what I do every day so I can pay it off to her one day.”

If he keeps putting in the work on and off the court, that day will arrive soon enough.

“Bruce called me when he got his ACT score and it was a 24,” Cordova coach Terrance Scales said. “I don’t know who was happier, me or him. So when he said that I’m like hey we in there so he deserves it.”

Guy holds a 3.3 GPA and is the unquestioned leader for the Wolves. At 6-foot-5 he’s been blessed with tremendous size and athletic ability that will soon be featured at the division one college level.

“It’s a big role you have to play,” Guy said. “You have to balance your grades off the court and you have to know all the plays on the court and as a leader you have to get your players in the right spots so we can get a win.”

No stranger to the Memphis hoops scene, Scales has seen many talented players fall through the cracks. A lack of performance in the classroom was the main culprit.

“Being a Memphian myself and playing basketball I see far too often we’ll have kids who are good enough to play at that level but don’t have the grades so we try to push our guys to be a student,” he said. “If you don’t have the grades you can’t play ball unless you want to be a hero at the community center.”

Guy is on track to take his talent all around the world. Using the game of basketball as a vehicle is a constant message in the Cordova program.

“Basketball is a very small part of your life,” Scales said. “You want to use that ball to take you to a lot of places. I tell the kids all the time, I don’t work. I love what I do so I don’t look at this as coming to work. Hey I’m going to school and I’m going to teach the kids, be around kids and coach basketball. So it’s fun and basketball helped get me to this place.”

Guy has witnessed the value of work ethic up close and from afar. It’s what pushes him to wake up and grind at 5 a.m. with a personal trainer. He won’t accept anything less than greatness.

“It tells me not to settle for less,” Guy said. “It tells me to keep working. It’s a lot of money out there that people can make. Some people, they try to settle for less when they can reach their limit.

