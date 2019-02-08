0 Scholar Athlete of the Week: Decoreio Smith

If you walk into the “Hot Box” for a Marion High School boys’ basketball practice, it won’t be hard to see who provides the energy.

“He’s a great kid,” Patriots coach David Clark said of Decoreio Smith. “I mean he has a great personality. He keeps everybody going. He’s the life of the party. Put it to you like that.”

Smith is the emotional leader for Marion High basketball. There’s never a lack of excitement or energy.

He provides even more of the latter in the classroom. Smith is focused on grades getting him into college rather than hoops.

“Basketball comes second to academics,” Smith said. “It’s what everybody’s been telling me just make sure you keep your grades.”

Clark gave the highest praise when explaining the impact Smith has.

“He’s a great example for the type of students that we try to put forth in our student athlete and our basketball program,” he said. “We want more of our kids to be just like him, especially in the classroom and how he expresses himself out on the court.”

Smith’s focus on and off the court can be credited to his parents. Slacking in the classroom isn’t an option.

“My dad he kind of like tries to get me to balance basketball and school,” he said. “But my momma, sometimes if I don’t finish a homework assignment she tells me don’t even go to practice. Come straight home.”

Once he completes his school work, Smith shifts to player mode. His role on the court can differ each night but the energy never wavers.

“When we go over a game plan, whatever he tells me I’ma need to do for that game, that’s what I go in the gym and try to work on and make sure I got ready for him,” he said. “Wherever I fit in. Help my team win.”

Smith recognizes his performance on the court and classroom is bigger than wins. He hopes to be a shining example for future Marion student athletes.

“We try our best to set a good example for the rest of the kids following in our footsteps because a lot of kids look up to us,” he said. “So, we try our best to jut set a good example and make sure we’re at least doing the right thing in front of them so it’ll be great for them.”

