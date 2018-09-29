0 Scholar Athlete of the Week: Gigi Ford

There’s no denying who provides that extra push for White Station volleyball.

“I mean she’s our go to girl,” Lady Spartans coach Teresa Thomas said. “I mean she plays six rotations. We depend on her. When things get tight we give the ball to GiGi.”

Gigi Ford is a usual standout each match. But this isn’t the only reason she’s earned leadership status.

“I always put school first,” Ford said. “Athletics are really important to me, but I know that school is more important, so my first priority is in the classroom.”

This mindset is what Thomas hopes the entire team takes on.

“We talk about it all the time that academics comes first,” Thomas said. “I mean there’s not a lot of professional volleyball players in the world. You gotta do what you need to do in the classroom in order to be successful.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“They all look to her not just on the court but in the classroom, in the hallways to make good choices and do what’s right.”

Thomas has witnessed the growth of Ford over the years, having coached her since sixth grade.

“It’s been amazing,” Thomas said. “I mean she’s always been a good student. She comes from a good family. So, they’ve taught her to do the right thing at the right time. Just seeing her grow into that person and make the choices for herself not because somebody’s telling her to has been amazing.”

Ford boasts a 3.9 GPA. She does admit balancing excellence on and off the court isn’t easy.

“It’s definitely difficult to balance both but I just have to make sure that I have my priorities straight and spend my time doing my work when I have free time,” she said. “I feel like that will prepare me for college as well.”

Once in college, Ford wants to begin her journey toward the medical field.

“It’s really hands on and I’m looking to help people,” she said. “You have to be a leader in that field as well.”

It’s clear a leadership role fits Ford.

“She’s a positive encouraging leader,” Thomas said. “She’s never the kind of girl that is going to down grade anybody or get in their face or anything like that. She’s always encouraging and most of all leading by example. Doing what’s right first herself.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.