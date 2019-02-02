0 Scholar Athlete of the Week: Jayla Hemingway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Jayla Hemingway hasn’t even graduated yet but she’s already on Houston High’s wall of fame.

The star guard is far removed from her early playing days. Hemingway admitted she wasn’t always the best.

“Absolutely not,” Hemingway said. “I played on a team with a bunch of older girls who were always more athletic, bigger, taller, stronger. So, they definitely pushed, and they helped me become the player I am today.”

Those early experiences have given way to a stellar high school career, highlighted by a top-100 ranking by ESPN.

Hemingway is more than a hooper, though. She’s a 3.7 GPA student.

“I know that in order to be able to play basketball at the next level I have to be a student athlete and not just an athlete,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to be good at anything that I’ve ever done.”

Achieving in the classroom has provided Hemingway many options. Tops among them being multiple scholarship offers from Division I colleges.

She will soon take her game to Starkville to play for Mississippi State.

“It’s definitely opened a lot of doors for me,” she said. “It’s the reason why I’m going to school for free next year. I know at Mississippi State they do not play games about academics, so I have to make sure that I’m on top of my game.”

Hemingway picked Mississippi State over Arkansas, Kentucky and Ole Miss. She says the Lady Bulldogs coaching staff expects her to be the same all-around guard at the next level.

“Just the environment,” she said. “Definitely besides the athletic part of it, makes sure that it was somewhere I wanted to be for four years and somewhere I could feel like home basically.”

Hemingway has one major goal left to accomplish before her four years at Houston are up.

Having lost to Riverdale in the 2018 state championship game, the Lady Mustangs are aiming for one more win in 2019.

“It left a bruise on all of us but hopefully we can come back and just finish what we started last year,” she said.

