0 Scholar Athlete of the Week: Jenna Colon

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Taking multiple AP classes and boasting a 4.0 on her resume, Jenna Colon is a star in the classroom.

If you let the Collierville senior tell it, though, it doesn't come easy.

"No, I am not academically gifted," Colon said. "It's something that I have to work at really, really hard."

This hard work includes getting tutoring for the ACT and math during the summer.

"I work really hard," she said. "I have to go into tutoring a lot of the time, like before school. I have tutoring after school. I have to study a lot."

Colon's grind doesn't end in the classroom. The senior has worked to put herself in a starring role for the Lady Dragons' soccer team.

"She's served her time as a JV player," Lady Dragons coach Gareth Munro said. "Served her time as an in-and-out varsity player and this year she's starting to establish herself as a starter on the varsity team through hard work and dedication."

Munro said Colon is the perfect model of a student athlete for his underclassmen.

"From a coaching standpoint, it makes my life a whole lot easier," he said. "I can point to the seniors who I feel like can provide a little bit of guidance in terms of their studies and their involvement in the school."

With an FBI agent for a father and a grandfather who was a police officer, Colon has always had an interest in law.

She's isn't clear on her career path, but she may have a future as a lawyer.

"My parents tell me that I like to argue with them," she said. "I always like to be right. I'm very passionate and it's something that I can be passionate about."

