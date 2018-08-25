0 Scholar Athlete of the Week: Kate Handle

Kate Handle’s dreams are out of this world. Literally. She wants to go into space.

“Mars would be pretty cool,” the Houston High School senior said. “Because no one’s been there before. We could hopefully discover something new out there that can help people down here.”

Down here the aspiring aerospace engineer is at the top of her game. She’s a scholar all while helping Houston High on the soccer field.

“What makes a great teammate is Kate,” Houston head coach David Wolff said. “Everything that you would want in a kid if that was your child you would want Kate Handle.”

Handle’s space dreams began as a child after receiving a telescope from her father as a Christmas gift.

“We would set up at nights and just sort of mess around and then we got better and better at it,” she said. “He’s actually way better than me. He’s gotten into astro photography. With things like that and being interested in aerospace engineering it just really pushed me toward my end goal of hopefully one day becoming an astronaut maybe.”

David Wolff has coached at Houston since 2004. He’s coached many players. Only one has wanted to explore space.

“I’ve had players that have wanted to be and have become engineers,” he said. “Have worked in all industries but this is the first one who really said that she wanted to be an astronaut. I think maybe the Martian or some other movie might have had some influence there.”

Handle is intrigued at the possibilities her dream field brings.

“Ongoing research and ongoing discovery of new things is so much more appealing to me than an office job and doing the same thing every day,” she said. “With a job like aerospace engineering you get to be right in midst of new discoveries every day.”

One day soon Handle will be one step closer to her dream. She plans on attending Auburn University, with NASA as the ultimate goal.

“I’ll tell ya, if she ever becomes an astronaut I want to be able to go to NASA and watch whatever vehicle she goes up in,” Wolf said. “I want a special ticket waiting for me.”

