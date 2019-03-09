0 Scholar Athlete of the Week: Lexie Williams

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Lexie Williams first hit the scene for Tipton Rosemark softball as an eighth grader.

Now a junior, she’s quickly elevated herself as a leader.

“She’s kind of our spark plug,” Lady Rebels coach Johnie Sanfratello said. “Sets the table for our offense and has just continued to get better since her eighth-grade year.”

The same spark Williams applies on the field is transferred in the classroom. She has an impressive 3.9 GPA.

“You have to learn how to manage your extracurricular activities and practice and academics here,” Williams said. “Which is kind of challenging but once you get the hang of it, it starts to flow.”

Williams wakes up at 6 a.m. each day and has to make a 30-minute trek to Millington. There’s a goal keeping her motivated through the journey.

“My goal in life is to become a speech pathologist and I want to help in a children’s hospital with overcoming speech difficulties,” she said. “So right now, that is my main goal and my main motivation to keep up my school work.”

Williams has already gotten a head start with pursuing her dream.

“I volunteered at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital a lot and liked following around what their speech pathologists do. It’s kind of like made me want to become and do that,” she said.

Staying true to staying ahead of the game, Williams is taking dual enrollment classes. The junior will have 24 college credits when she graduates.

“Lexis is a very intelligent girl,” Sanfratello said. “She works hard in the classroom. She’s probably one of the tops in her class. She’s the same on the field. She works just as hard on the field as she does off.

"She takes a lot of pride outside of the field and in the classroom.”

Make no mistake, there’s a lot of pride on the field as well. The Lady Rebels lost to Silverdale in the 2018 Division II Class A state championship.

Finishing the job is the focus.

“We lost two really good power hitters, but we also gained a lot of speed with this freshman class, so we definitely have a good chance of returning back to Murfreesboro,” Williams said.

