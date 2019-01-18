0 Scholar Athlete of the Week: Mary Catherine Turner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - With just two years at the high school level, Mary Catherine Turner is already respected as a leader on and off the court.

She’s a 4.0 student and is the starting point guard on the Tipton-Rosemark Academy basketball team. Turner is understated when explaining where her desire to achieve comes from.

“Athletics won’t always carry you so far, so you have to make sure you keep your academics strong because that will carry you far in life,” Turner said.

Turner is just like any other student athlete with a packed schedule of classes, study hall and games. Her high marks don’t come easy.

“I just have to have good time management in the classroom,” she said. “Then on the court we have a good team, and everyone always helps you out.”

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Rebels coach Cameron Pridemore has a front row seat of Turner’s daily grind.

“Her work ethic first of all,” Pridemore said. “She works really hard in the classroom and on the court. I’ve got her in class, so I see it firsthand every day. She works really hard. She’s very mature for her age. One of the biggest things is she’s very internally driven.

“She naturally wants to be good at whatever it is she’s doing.”

Turner is certainly doing good at her point guard spot, helping lead the squad in the middle of a historical season.

The Rebels didn’t lose their first game until last week.

“We work really well together,” Turner said. “We all lift each other up when we’re down and keep each other accountable.”

Turner’s approach in the classroom and on the court is ideal for her role. The point guard is critical in helping maintain a level of excellence.

“A lot of those characteristics that you see in the classroom are the same ones you see on the court,” he said. “You know what you’re going to get. She’s got a high motor. She plays really hard especially defensively. Very good defensively. Somebody that you know what you’re going to get.

“There’s a comfort there. Very internally driven to work hard and just naturally a hard worker.”

© 2019 Cox Media Group.