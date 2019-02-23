0 Scholar Athlete of the Week: Myron White

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Myron White is a young man of few words. That’s okay, though.

He has enough witnesses in the Manassas High School community to speak on his character.

“Myron White is a young man that came to us in the ninth grade,” Manassas High coach Gerald Harris said. “He’s been very coachable. Very disciplined in what we need him to do.”

White may be soft spoken, but he isn’t afraid to speak up when the time calls for it.

“He’s a young man that gets to class on time,” Harris said. “He don’t play in the hall. He do what need to be done. He’ll tell you man, go to class. I’ve done heard him tell some of the other players that.”

White is a part of the school’s ROTC program. This has allowed him to develop leadership skills and discipline.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

It all transfers on the court and the classroom.

“Being a leader,” White said. “On the basketball court. Things I’ve never did before. It’s great.”

Great news arrived a couple weeks ago when the senior was offered an ROTC scholarship by Lincoln University in Missouri.

“They’re excited,” White said. “Coach… he’s excited. He stays on my butt about school work. So, I gotta keep my grades up.”

This is a message that Harris preaches to his entire team.

“You lose when you don’t try,” Harris said. “We stress academics and it’s the same way. I tell them things work in a circle. If you’re doing well academics wise you can do well on the court. So, we stress academics.”

With excellence in academics comes a hope that Harris has for Manassas students.

It’s a wish that one day they come back as examples of what’s possible with hard work and dedication.

“I want to talk about a young man… Antonio Williams,” he said. “Graduated from Brown University. A lot of people don’t know about that. I talk to my guys about him all the time. He came back this year to help with ACT preparation. He made like a 34 or 35 when he was here.

“That’s unheard of coming out of Manassas the way people look at us, but we have a lot of smart children here. They just need the opportunity to prove themselves.”

© 2019 Cox Media Group.