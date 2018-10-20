0 Scholar Athlete of the Week: Nakobe Dean

It’s not hard to spot out Nakobe Dean. He’s 6-feet tall and weighs in at a chiseled 220 pounds.

Some of the top college programs such as Alabama and Georgia are vying for the Horn Lake linebacker with a 41-inch vertical jump.

Here’s another fact. Dean has been a straight-A student throughout high school.

“It was just established to me at a young age with my momma,” Dean said. “She pushed education on me heavy.”

Years later, that internal desire to achieve at the highest level remans.

“If the best grade you can get is an A then that’s what he’s going to strive for,” Eagles coach Brad Boyette said. “He’ll find a way to get it. He just has that type of internal motivation and that type of drive that he’s not gonna settle for second.”

There’s no room for second in the grade book or football rankings. Dean is the top Mississippi prospect by ESPN and 247 sports.

“He wants to be the best at everything whether it’s chemistry class or playing linebacker,” Boyette said. “He wants to be the very best. He approaches each day with a purpose to get better at whatever it is he’s doing.”

Raised in a home where academics came first, Dean said football was the hard part.

“School work always came first,” Dean said. “It was more challenging to be a top recruit than a good student. It can get a little hectic at times you know. You gotta have that balance between school, football and just down time being a high school kid. But it’s all good.”

It certainly is. Behind Dean’s leadership, the Eagles sit atop the Mississippi AP poll.

“As a player, as a leader, I could go on and on,” Boyette said. “His attitude and his desire and passion is very contagious. A lot of our players play very similar to hm because what he does.”

Pretty soon Dean will commit to a school before enrolling in January. Attention from the big names in football haven’t blinded him from the day to day process.

“I just like to chill with friends,” Dean said. “Other than school work or anything associated with school I like to chill with friends. Hang out and just try not to think about things too much.”

Dean has already achieved top status in Mississippi. The college game is next.

Of course, he will tackle the books with the same tenacity. Dean has medical school in his plans with the goal of becoming a doctor.

“His core values are do the very best you can do every day and strive for greatness,” Boyette said. “I don’t think that’s just a high school football value. That’s a core value that he applies to everything.”

