0 Scholar Athlete of the Week: Peyton Calitri

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Early mornings and late nights are the norm for Peyton Calitri. The standout Collierville pitcher pushes through for the love of the game.

“I mean I know what I signed up for,” Calitri said. “I love baseball. I know that I gotta get work done so I’m doing both.”

Doing both means juggling a schedule of classes, practice and games that won’t allow him to get home until late at night.

“I just know that to play baseball, school comes first,” Calitri said. “You have to get your grades up. It definitely helps for college, scholarships and everything. So, I definitely try to get work done in the classroom first because it comes before baseball.”

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Dragons coach Jeff Munier said the young man checks all the boxes when it comes to being a student-athlete.

“I mean you couldn’t ask for a better young man,” Munier said. “He’s a leader. A quiet leader for us but he’s someone that everybody looks up to. He does everything the right way. He’s selfless and his teammates really look up to him.”

Calitri’s peers have good reason to follow his example. He’s a star on the diamond while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. He’s also scored a 34 on the ACT.

Calitri will continue his education and playing career at Walter State Community College. He wants to study engineering.

“I really like the idea of engineering, physics and everything,” he said. “So, if I could be an engineer when I grow up, that’d be great. Something to do with math.”

It’s not all just books for Calitri. He’s motivated to perform on the mound.

He’s looking to build on a strong 2018 season.

“He was outstanding,” Munier said. “He won so many big games for us. Beat some very talented teams and won the first game of the state tournament against Science Hill.”

After some time playing junior college ball, Calitri hopes to reach the Division I level.

Before that, though, a state championship is the next goal on his list.

“Well it’s definitely a much different atmosphere in the state tournament,” Calitri said. “So, I’ll be able to take that into the state tournament this year. It just makes us that much hungry to reach our goal of a state championship.”

© 2019 Cox Media Group.