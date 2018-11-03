0 Scholar Athlete of the Week: Takori Rooks

BARTLETT, Tenn. - Takori Rooks is a shining example for Bartlett basketball. He’s an all-region performer and 4.0 student.

Rooks knows this success isn’t all about him. Take his actions in the team’s study hall for example.

“It’s something to watch,” Bartlett coach Dion Real said. “See, most kids after they get finished with their work they’re playing games or worried about something else. But most of the time you look at Takori he’s either finishing his work or he’s helping somebody else finish theirs.”

Helping the next person. This is a way of life instilled in Rooks from day one.

“I think just the way I was raised,” Rooks said. “My parents always told me help other people. Treat other people like they would treat you.”

This selfless attitude flows onto the basketball court. Because of this, Rooks’ performance is often overlooked.

He isn’t concerned with the spotlight, though. He would rather share it.

“I don’t like to play just by myself you know,” Rooks said. “I definitely like to get my teammates involved because you know my teammates are always there for me. I’m always there for them.”

Real said most don’t know how good Rooks is as a player.

“Very, very unnoticed in the city,” Rooks said. “A lot of folks don’t know how good he is in basketball. But he doesn’t complain about it. That unselfishness, it shows on the court also.

“He’s not worried about Takori Rooks. He’s worried about just making his team better.”

Rooks has a passion for video games. He dreams of one day sharing his joy of creativity with the world.

“Dream job, well I like to wake up you know and just be able to make what’s on my mind you know,” he said. “Like video games. Just create what I want to create. Own my own company. Do stuff like that.”

