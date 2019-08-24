0 Scholar Athlete of the Week: Tashard Wilkins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Bring up the word potential and Tashard Wilkins will have no problem offering his take.

"Potential is nothing if you don't have a work ethic," Wilkins said. "I've seen that a couple times."

Wilkins is well aware that potential can lead to wasted talent. This is what drives the Southwind senior lineman to reach his full promise, whether on or off the field.

"Something that our coaching staff says a lot, ‘We're not perfect but we're chasing it,'" he said. "What that means is that comes with grades and athleticism."

Wilkins has this on lock. He's a strong and steady leader in the Jaguars program.

He's getting it done in the books too, with a 3.3 GPA.

Wilkins looks beyond himself when it comes to excelling. He knows others are watching.

"If you feel like you don't have to go hard at certain things, they feel like, ‘Well when I'm in your position I don't have to do those type things,'" he said. "So, it's good to set the example to breed the culture at 38125 tough guy."

This Southwind tough guy wants to help others in the future. Wilkins' dream is to be a nurse practitioner.

He said he's had a love for the medical field since the age of five.

"My mother, she's a surgical tech so I used to be able to go with her on the job and see what she does for a living," he said. "That got me interested in it."

Wilkins is on track to receive his pharmacy tech certification next semester. His hope is that he's able to leverage his smarts and skills into a football scholarship.

"I take pride into keeping that solid thing for me," he said. "Whenever I'm talking to a college coach, I want to be able to say my grades are aligned. I'm ready to go. All you gotta do is pull the trigger because I'm ready."

