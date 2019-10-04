0 Scholar Athlete of the Week: Theona Whitmore

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - You can't miss Cordova's Theona Whitmore when she's on the soccer field. Her talent is that undeniable.

She credits both parents for charting her record-breaking course.

"My dad really got me into playing soccer," Whitmore said. "But my momma really was there for me throughout everything."

Whitmore is a junior and already holds the program single-season record for goals with 32 and a career record of 58.

She matches this excellence with high marks in the classroom with a GPA well over 3.0. It all goes back to her strong support system.

"I couldn't (have) did it without my momma or my sister," she said.

Whitmore touched down in Memphis just a year ago, moving from Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Her roots provide even more inspiration. Whitmore dreams of playing at Tennessee, where her hero and fellow Jamaican Khadija Shaw played.

"She's from Jamaica just like me, and she really inspires me to keep doing this stuff," she said. "Because she came from such a poor part of Jamaica and I did too."

Like Shaw, Whitmore is looking to make her hometown proud and pave the way for the next generation.

"Just seeing folks around me, I'm trying to like get better at this soccer," she said. "Make it far and change something really."

