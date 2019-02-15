0 Scholar Athlete of the Week: Trevor Watson

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - The Trevor Watson you see competing on the wrestling mat and the one you see walking the Germantown High hallways will probably confuse you.

“He’s a very quiet kid,” Red Devils coach Martin Wieckowski said. “If you spoke with him off the mat, his personality off the mat is nothing like it is on the mat. It’s like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.”

Even though his vibe changes on the mat, the rising star for Germantown wrestling has the same competitive nature in the classroom. This has pushed him to a 3.5 GPA.

“They help me with various assignments and stuff like that,” Watson said of his classmates. “Also, I see their grades and I don’t want to fall behind them and just see them get better than me, so I want to do better than them.”

Wieckowski has a good idea of where Watson’s mindset comes from.

“He’s got some qualities that you don’t expect from a 15-year old,” he said. “It speaks volumes about his parents, his upbringing.”

This observation is on point. Watson’s inspiration begins at home with his parents.

“They give me talks about how I can become something great,” Watson said of his mother and father. “Be better than them since they didn’t have what I have now.”

Watson has been offered the opportunity to take part in the International Baccalaureate program at Germantown. This is a notch higher than honors classes.

With this comes a heightened level of sacrifice and dedication. Watson has had to miss some practices in order to get work done.

“With wrestling we’re gone on weekends too,” Wieckowski said. “So sometimes he may not get to his homework till Sunday night or Sunday period. Sometimes Friday and Saturday we’re gone wrestling.

So, his time management skills is probably the biggest thing other than his intellect.”

Watson’s long-term goal is to use his intellect to become a doctor.

“(It’s) always been in my heart because it kind of runs in the family,” he said. “My dad is a nurse himself. He told us that he wanted us to become something better than he is and a doctor is that.”

