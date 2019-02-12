Several Memphis standouts named finalists for 'Mr. Basketball,' 'Miss Basketball' awards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis is well represented on the finalist list for the Mr. and Miss basketball awards.
Houston High School senior guard Jayla Hemingway (Class AAA) is the lone area finalist on the girls’ side.
Meanwhile, the Bluff City has a boys’ finalist in each classification.
That list includes the following players:
- Manassas High senior forward Catthadious Moore (Class A)
- Wooddale High senior forward Chandler Lawson (Class AA)
- Bartlett senior forward Antavion Collum (Class AAA)
- East senior center James Wiseman (Class AAA)
- Harding Academy senior forward Luke Howard (Division II Class A)
- Briarcrest Christian School sophomore guard Kennedy Chandler (Division II Class AA)
The award is based off on-court performance, academics and character.
Winners will be revealed in March.
