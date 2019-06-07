0 Shelby County high school baseball team battles major obstacles en route to state championship

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Covington High School’s baseball team won a third state championship and its first since 2006 last month.

But the Chargers’ story goes beyond the diamond.

“All the adversities we went through and overcome to come out on top like we did. I mean, you could write a story. You could make a movie about it,” said Weston Martin.

The story of Covington baseball is one of constant battles. The highlight is a victory in the state championship game, ending with a home run by senior Kyle Ginn.

That at-bat was just Ginn’s second of the season after tearing his ACL during football season.

“I started crying before I even got to the plate. It was just unbelievable,” Ginn said. “I didn't think I was going to get the opportunity.”

He isn’t the only one.

Chargers’ coach Brad Warmath battled through appendicitis – he delayed surgery to be with his team.

The adversity isn’t over for Ty Warmath and his family. His dad is doing better, but his mom was recently diagnosed with brain cancer.

He is hoping that fighting spirit on the diamond pushes her through this latest battle.

“Showing her the things that she needs to keep going and keep pushing and not want to just give up on all of it. So, just staying positive for her,” Warmath said.

His mother is set to finish her first round of chemotherapy and radiation Friday. The family plans on taking her to Duke University, where they specialize in the type of brain cancer she is battling.

