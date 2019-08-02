0 Social media erupts after Memphis Grizzlies unveil new 'Vancouver Classic Edition' uniforms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis basketball fans have been waiting a long time for this.

On Thursday, the Grizzlies released photos of two throwback uniforms and a classic court design in celebration of the franchise's 25th season (20th in Memphis in 2020-21).

The team's 25th season "Vancouver Classic Edition" uniform will debut during the upcoming 2019-20 season, and the designs have fans rejoicing. The jerseys will feature the primary colors of turquoise, bronze, red and black – which were used throughout Vancouver's brand system when the franchise tipped off in 1995.

And of course, the jerseys will don "Vancouver Grizzlies" lettering.

According to a release from the Grizzlies, they will also be breaking out classic Memphis jerseys to celebrate the team's 20th season in the Bluff City in 2020.

Those uniforms will be black based, with turquoise and red highlights and the "Memphis" lettering on the front of their jerseys.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Along with the new throwback uniforms, Memphis announced it will play on a newly-designed alternate court when they don those uniforms as well.

"The new court incorporates elements from each court that the team played on during the Vancouver and early Memphis eras," the team said in a release. "The two-toned court features a black baseline that highlights the early Vancouver and early Memphis wordmarks, while the original iconic Grizzlies bear sits at center court. The asymmetrical line along the sideline stays true to the team's current court while the pattern culturally connects two eras of Grizzlies basketball with the present. Fans will also be able to see a new 25th Season of the Franchise Celebration logo that will prominently be featured on the new court next year."

Unfortunately, the throwback jerseys won't be available for sale until the fall, team officials said.

But that didn't stop players, fans and other outlets from celebrating the pretty much universally celebrated release.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.