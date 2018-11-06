Southwind boys' basketball season preview

Southwind head boys’ basketball coach Paul Edwards has won a state title and coached NBA players. So, he knows what it takes to build a winning culture.
Your typical Jaguars practice shows you. There’s energy, a constant focus on defense and a demand for execution.
Related Headlines
“Expectations are always to compete,” Edwards said. “Expectations are always to go out and play hard, defend, play together and play our style of ball, our brand and hopefully get lucky. I’m excited.”
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 4 men kicked out of Wolfchase Galleria for ‘wearing hoodies,’ witness claims
- Mississippi high school student killed, 3 others hospitalized after car crash
- Memphis Firefighter and Baptist Employee accused of stealing campaign signs in Lakeland
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The Jaguars won the Class 3A title in 2013 and were runners-up in 2017.
Edwards is encouraged by what he’s seen early on in workouts. Opponents should expect the usual brand of Southwind basketball when the season tips off.
“They work hard,” Edwards said. “This I our third day of practice. They come in, they compete. All the spots are open so they’re competing every day. They’re learning. They’re being a sponge with what I’m teaching and I’m excited about them.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}