Tigers drop first non-conference test at No. 22 LSU, 85-76

The Memphis Tigers played hard Tuesday night in Baton Rouge.
In the end, though, the No. 22 LSU Tigers had too much height and athleticism in an 85-76 victory.
The loss dropped Memphis to 1-1. Freshman guard Tyler Harris was electric for Memphis, pouring in a game-high 20 points.
LSU outscored Memphis 48-30 in the paint.
This is just the first of a few more legit non-conference tests for Memphis.
After hosting Yale – a team that beat Pac-12 squad California last week – Saturday, the Tigers will head to Orlando to play in the AdvoCare Invitational.
They open play Thursday against Oklahoma State. The tournament field also includes LSU, No. 8 and defending national champion Villanova and No. 14 Florida State.
The Tigers’ December slate features a contest in Miami against Texas Tech, who made the Elite Eight last season, and home dates against South Dakota State (five NCAA tournament appearances since 2012) and No. 5 Tennessee.
The in-state rivalry game will be played on Dec. 15.
