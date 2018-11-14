  • Tigers drop first non-conference test at No. 22 LSU, 85-76

    By: Jonathan Marshall

    The Memphis Tigers played hard Tuesday night in Baton Rouge. 

    In the end, though, the No. 22 LSU Tigers had too much height and athleticism in an 85-76 victory. 

    The loss dropped Memphis to 1-1. Freshman guard Tyler Harris was electric for Memphis, pouring in a game-high 20 points. 

    LSU outscored Memphis 48-30 in the paint. 

    This is just the first of a few more legit non-conference tests for Memphis. 

    After hosting Yale – a team that beat Pac-12 squad California last week – Saturday, the Tigers will head to Orlando to play in the AdvoCare Invitational. 

    They open play Thursday against Oklahoma State. The tournament field also includes LSU, No. 8 and defending national champion Villanova and No. 14 Florida State. 

    The Tigers’ December slate features a contest in Miami against Texas Tech, who made the Elite Eight last season, and home dates against South Dakota State (five NCAA tournament appearances since 2012) and No. 5 Tennessee. 

    The in-state rivalry game will be played on Dec. 15.

