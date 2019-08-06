UofM basketball coach Penny Hardaway caught in lawsuit surrounding use of his likeness, image

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - University of Memphis men's basketball coach Penny Hardaway is in the middle of a lawsuit involving the use of his name and image by a local law firm and a multimedia company.
The Reaves Law Firm is suing Tiger Sports Properties.
Reaves now knows the multimedia company doesn't have the authority to grant the right to use either the real Tiger basketball coach or his image.
The suit claims in early March, Reaves Law Firm agreed to a deal with Tiger Sports Properties that would grant them rights to use the name, image and likeness of Hardaway.
The lawsuit goes on to claim that Tiger Sports Properties senior manager Greg Gatson told the firm his company had the right to give them access.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
In late June a letter from Hardaway's representative, Rand E. Sacks, was sent to the firm. It let Reaves Law Firm know that TSP is not authorized to grant any rights of access to Hardaway.
The letter also states Hardaway did not authorize any use of his likeness.
The agreement included access to Hardaway for marketing campaigns to be used across all media platforms and a Q&A social media session each off-season.
Reaves Law Firm agreed to pay TSP $370,000 over five years for these rights.
The firm isn't saying how much they want a judgement for if they win, just that it is in excess of $75,000.
The suit was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Tennessee Western Division.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}