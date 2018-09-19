MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The full 2018-19 schedule for the University of Memphis men’s basketball team was released Wednesday.
The Tigers tip-off their season in a non-conference slate against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 6 at the FedEx Forum.
New head coach Penny Hardaway is already garnering national attention back to the basketball program, hoping to return to the NCAA Tournament.
The American Athletic Conference also announced the regular season conference schedule for all 12 teams in the conference.
UofM opens AAC play on Thursday, Jan. 3 by hosting Wichita State at the FedEx Forum.
There are several games worth marking your calendar for this season, especially at home against perennial rivals Cincinnati, Houston and Temple.
Below is the full AAC schedule for the Tigers:
- Jan. 3 Wichita State (8:30 p.m./CBSSN)
- Jan. 6 at Houston (5 p.m./ESPNews)
- Jan. 10 ECU (8 p.m./ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU)
- Jan. 13 at Tulane (5 p.m./ESPNU)
- Jan. 19 SMU (3 p.m./ESPN2 or ESPNU)
- Jan. 24 at Temple (6 p.m./CBSSN)
- Jan. 27 UCF (3 p.m./CBSSN)
- Jan. 30 at Tulsa (7 p.m./ESPNews)
- Feb. 2 at USF (11 a.m./ESPN2 or ESPNU)
- Feb. 7 Cincinnati (6 p.m./ESPN or ESPN2)
- Feb. 10 UConn (1 p.m./CBSSN)
- Feb. 13 at ECU (6 p.m./ESPN3)
- Feb. 16 at UCF (5 p.m./ESPN2 or ESPNU)
- Feb. 20 Tulane (6 p.m./ESPN2 or ESPNU)
- Feb. 23 at Wichita State (7 p.m./ESPN2 or ESPNU)
- Feb. 26 Temple (8 p.m./ESPNU)
- March 2 at Cincinnati (7 p.m./ESPN2 or ESPNU)
- March 9 Tulsa (8:30 p.m./ESPNU)
