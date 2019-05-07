0 UofM head coach Penny Hardaway on right track for top recruiting class in the country

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Penny Hardaway’s competitiveness elevated him to the NBA.

It’s now making the UofM head coach a quick riser in college basketball recruiting.

The Memphis Tigers are primed to have the top recruiting class in the country. They are considered the favorites for five-star recruits RJ Hampton and Precious Achiuwa.

This would add to a class that includes the nation’s top recruit James Wiseman from East High.

“He’s going toe to toe with all the blue bloods. The high-level Division I programs. He’s going toe to toe with them,” said Eric “Cowboy” Robinson.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Robinson competed against Hardaway on the AAU circuit.

He knows the appeal Hardaway has that other coaches don’t.

“He was an elite basketball player. So, he knows how to go at these kids recruiting. If you’re an elite basketball player and you’re trying to get to the next level,” said Robinson.

Hardaway’s hire has already paid off in attendance. The program saw a dip in numbers in recent years, going from 12,000 in 2016 to a little over 6,000 in 2018.

According to Memphis sports information, the average attendance this past season was just over 15,000.

Success on the court has proven to not only increase spectators but applicants as well.

Take the case of Florida Gulf Coast. After it’s 2013 Sweet 16 run, the school’s out-of-state applications increased by 88 percent the following year.

“I think it will be the number one recruiting class in the country if they grab two more five stars. Yeah, I think it will be number one in the country,” Robinson said.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.