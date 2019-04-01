0 UofM star guard Jeremiah Martin 'honored and blessed' to be mentioned alongside Memphis greats

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UofM star guard Jeremiah Martin is Memphis. He was born and raised here.

This explains why he’s in awe when mentioned alongside Tiger greats.

RELATED: Jeremiah Martin invited to national tournament, will compete with top seniors for $150K prize

“I feel honored and blessed (for) my name to be even up there with Penny Hardaway, Elliot Perry, Joe Jackson, Andre Turner, who was my assistant coach in high school,” Martin said. “It feels great. I feel accomplished. I’m just blessed and I’m really just speechless.”

Martin had that impact on the city this season, leading the Tigers to their first postseason appearance in five years.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“It was coming towards the end of the year and I felt like our team was playing well,” he said. “I felt like we was playing well, but I think I needed to take my game to another level.”

Next level indeed. Martin put on a mesmerizing scoring display in February, averaging 30 points a game.

The Mitchell grad dropped 40 points twice.

Martin’s play has not gone unnoticed. He’s been invited to play in the Portsmouth Invitational next month in Virginia.

He’ll be among the top 64 seniors in the nation playing in front of NBA scouts.

“Just my ability to run a team and play defense and make open shots,” he said. “That’s just one thing I want to showcase when I get there.”

Through challenges and coaching changes, Martin stayed true to his heart and city. It’s all paying off as he chases his hoop dreams.

“If I would have left just because we had a different coach, I would have never gave that person a chance and I would just quit on the city,” he said. “I didn’t want to let the city down. I wanted to represent the city and do good.”

And for Tigers fans, Martin feels the program is on the right track with Penny Hardaway leading the way.

“It’s just all about building blocks like coach said,” Martin said. “This is just one of his building blocks that he’s building for a championship. So hopefully we get a championship in here in a couple of years or so.”

© 2019 Cox Media Group.