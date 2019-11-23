0 West Memphis basketball star and Auburn Commit says there's more to his city than just crime

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - "It can happen to anybody and you never know when the good God calls upon you," Auburn commit Chris Moore said.

There's a war zone in a city that should be filled with promise for young people.

"It's really sad," said West Memphis basketball coach Marcus Brown.

It's a troubling time for youth where there are more kids attending vigils and funerals.

"Kids are instead of going to parties, the skating rink, and other social events," Brown explained. "Our social events are now funerals."

Taylon Vail a 16-year-old at West Memphis who would've been a star player this year was shot and killed while playing video games at his grandmother's home.

It was a senseless tragedy that changed lives in West Memphis forever.

"Taylon was like a little brother I never had. We talked every day," Moore shared.

Chris Moore, who recently committed to Auburn, says he now has an angel looking over him. But it's still hard to believe he's gone.

Taylon's passing is now pushing the 6-foot-7-inch senior to be a better player.

"I have the number 2 now. I kind of use it as motivation for him because now I have to do double trouble. I have to do something for myself and something for him as well," the Auburn commit stated.

He would've been the star player of his team this year. He would've been the next big thing.

"We wanted to have patches, but we decided not to because we wanted to be an uplift and not a black patch that signifies death. We just want to try to be the best we can be every day because we owe it to him because he's not here with us," Coach Brown explained.

Despite the negative spotlight on West Memphis there's still a lot of good coming out of this community.

"Just because there's death and crime going on over here you're not seeing the good parts of West Memphis. There's also great parts. Like we just got a new black mayor that's a high upgrade for the small town we have, and also great sports programs that you can come out and watch at any time," Moore said.

Coach Brown said he hopes mentoring young people to know the cost of their actions will help eliminate future generations of violence.

"I hope that it helps young kids to just think for a minute and at least help us value each other's lives more," Brown explained.

Moore said despite the devastation he's now gained a sense of hope. "We have to cherish everybody, love everybody, and make sure everybody knows we are one, and we got to come together as a community better."



