0 WGC event expected to bring thousands of people, millions of dollars to city of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It wasn’t that long ago when the idea of Memphis hosting a World Golf Classic was far-fetched.

“There was a time where we were afraid that we might lose this tournament,” chairman Jack Sammons said.

That was about a decade ago. Now, the big week is here at TPC Southwind. Hosting golf’s biggest names and large crowds means the need for a strong volunteer base.

Sammons oversees over 1,800 volunteers.

“These people take off work,” he said. “Some are retired. We’ve got some volunteers been doing this for fifty years. Over half a century. It’s incredible. It’s become part of the culture of this town in many ways.”

Charles Everett has been on board for 29 years now.

“I like it,” Everett said. “I have come to love it because of the children of St. Jude.”

Volunteers have put in countless hours over the years to pour into St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. They raised over $400,000 just last year through a fundraiser called “Hours for St. Jude.”

“Me volunteering and being able to make sure that the tournament funnels money to that cause is one of the things that helps me to keep motivated,” Everett said.

When you get to TPC Southwind and see the amazing job done at the course, you may not realize the sacrifice made by these individuals.

“They take a week off from work,” Sammons said. “Come out here and give their heart and soul to support this event. It takes every one of them. We couldn’t do it without them.”

From picking up trash to transporting golfers, there is a lot of work to be done. There isn’t a shortage of those willing to work.

“Tennessee is the volunteer state and this group is emblematic of that spirit,” Sammons said.

From children to golf fans, numerous people will benefit from this week’s tournament.

With a record number of people expected at TPC Southwind, local businesses are right in line for a boost.

Those located off Winchester and Hacks Cross especially. Huey’s is all in on the moment.

“We’ve actually worked on making a little bit of a T-shirt to kind of support the week,” manager Matthew Taylor said. “Support the idea of having a tournament here.”

Taylor is expecting a 30 to 40 percent increase in business, with the weekend bringing in the biggest crowd.

“We expect probably be on a wait as early as 5 all the way up till like 10 or 11 o’clock Friday night,” he said. “Pretty much all-day Saturday and all-day Sunday.”

Taylor said he’s added an extra three to four front area workers each night for the expected crowd.

“Oh yeah we’ve got extra staff on,” he said. “Everybody knows to come early and stay late. We’ve got contests we’re running for employees, so we’re really pushing a lot of our local products.”

It’s not just Huey’s and other nearby business that will benefit. The economic impact for the city is expected to reach at least $30 million.

“Oh, its tremendous,” Taylor said. “I mean an extra 300,000 people we’re saying coming this year. It’s going to be great for the city. Great for the brand – for FedEx, great for St. Jude. That’s what we’ve all got to remember. That’s what it’s all about, the kids.”

