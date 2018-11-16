0 Whitehaven boys' basketball 2018-19 season preview

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Whitehaven boys’ basketball coach Faragi Phillips is blunt with his prediction for the upcoming season.

If the Tigers plan on returning to the Class 3A state title game (lost to East last season) and win, it will depend on the play of star guard Matthew Murrell.

“We’ll go as far as Matthew Murrell can carry us,” Phillips said. “He’s our centerpiece. He’ll be a guy that we lean on to lead us in the right direction. He’s a guy that is extremely talented and we’re hoping some great things from him. We’ll go as far as he can take us.”

Murrell is ranked second in the Class of 2020 Tennessee rankings by 247 sports. He’s received offers from Memphis, Tennessee, Arkansas and Florida among others.

Of course, it will take a team effort to win it all. Phillips wants to use the Tigers’ overall speed to make game nights uncomfortable for opponents.

“Well you know we’re a team that likes to get up and down and kind of put pressure on you defensively and get up in you and make you make some decisions under some pressure,” Phillips said. “And so, we’re going to utilize our speed and our quickness and our guards to kind of help us have a successful season and kind of dictate the type of game we want to play and how we’re going to approach each and every night this season.”

Should ball handlers get past the first line of defense, they will be greeted at the rim by a human tower in 7-foot-4 junior Jordan Wilmore. He’s a transfer from Baltimore.

“If he continues to work hard,” Phillips said. “If he continues to stay humble and understand what it takes to get to the level that he wants to get to, I think the sky is the limit for him.”

