MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphian is living out his dream, performing on Broadway.
Prentiss Mouton, of Memphis, recently starred in five consecutive performances in the lead role for the musical Parade, after first securing the lead backup role, meaning he steps in when the lead actors can't fulfill his stage role for whatever reasons.
Mouton, who said he was told he got the role while at to sea on a cruise, credits his teachers and peers at Ridgeway High School where he attended.
When he got word he realized all his hard work had became full circle, and he finally felt like he got his stamp of approval.
Now, he's hoping to inspire others pursuing a dream.