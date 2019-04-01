WHBQ is an Equal Opportunity Employer

According to the rules of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, all broadcast stations must maintain in their public file and on their Web site (if they have one) a report concerning their compliance with the FCC's policy on equal employment opportunities. To view the report, click on the links below to view the specific documents.
WHBQ FOX13's files Children's Television Programming Reports (FCC Form 398) with the Federal Communications Commission quarterly. Those reports are available for review at www.fcc.gov or in FOX13's public inspection file.
In accordance with the FCC's EEO regulations, any organization that distributes information about employment opportunities to job seekers or refers job seekers to employers may request that it be provided notice of WHBQ-TV job vacancies as they occur.
If your organization would like to be notified of such vacancies, please contact Brian Murphy at brian.murphy@coxinc.com. Each organization that wishes to be given notice of job vacancies must provide its name, mailing address, email address (if applicable), telephone number and contact person, and identify the category or categories of vacancies of which it requests notice (an organization may request notice of all vacancies).
Additional Resources:
Public Inspection File
WHBQ-TV maintain a public inspection file at 485 S. Highland, Memphis, TN 38105, which includes certain FCC required information. This file is available for public inspection from 9:00 a.m. Monday through Friday; no appointment is necessary.
