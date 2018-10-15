Alexa Lorenzo joined the FOX13 news team in June 2018 as a general assignment reporter.
Prior to moving to Memphis, Alexa was a student at the University of Florida where she earned her bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism. While in school, she worked at WUFT as a political reporter and multimedia journalist. She was trained to be a well-rounded reporter and learned how to edit, produce and anchor.
Alexa won an AP award for her breaking news coverage of white nationalist Richard Spencer’s visit to Gainesville Florida. She was honored with an Edward R. Murrow Award for a radio documentary on a woman struggling with ALS who found an innovative way to continue her craft by using her feet as brushes. She has also covered severe weather in Florida ranging from hurricanes to extreme heat advisories.
Originally from Miami, Alexa enjoys the beach and a good cup of Cuban coffee. She is fluent in Spanish and looks forward to engaging with the Latino community in Memphis.
If you have a story that needs to be heard or investigated, send Alexa an email at alexa.lorenzo@coxinc.com.
