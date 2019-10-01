Amicia Ramsey joined the FOX13 News team in September 2019.
She is an experienced Breaking/General News and Lifestyle Reporter with versatile skills in live interviewing and gathering information and explaining content to a viewing audience.
She joins FOX13 from KMPH in Fresno, Ca where she covered a wide range of stories from wildfires, DACA dreamers, earthquakes and breaking news assignments. Her favorite stories to cover are about people who overcome the odds, social injustices and triumph over obstacles.
Some of her professional accomplishments include an Associated Press First Place Breaking Weather Award in 2016 and Meridian Star 'Readers Choice 2017 Best TV Personality' at WTOK-TV in Meridian, Ms.
Amicia was a student at the University of Missouri, Columbia. She enjoyed course hat detailed the dynamics of media from writing, shooting and editing video. In college she maintained journalism internships in competitive news markets in St. Louis, Milwaukee and Jacksonville, FL.
Amicia is a midwest native, the daughter of Pastors Arthur and Andrea Ramsey who continue to support her in a career. As a woman of faith her favorite scripture is Jeremiah 29:11.
While she has a true passion for people, her other interests involve mentoring youth and volunteering in her community. You can catch her live reports every weeknight on FOX13 News at 9 and 10pm. She also invites you to keep up with her on Facebook and Twitter for news updates and what's trending.
