0 Blair Miller



Blair Miller can be seen weekdays covering news from Washington, D.C. Prior to joining the Washington bureau, Blair was a weeknight anchor in Boston. Blair covered the 2016 Presidential election extensively, reporting from both political conventions and traveling across the country to report live from the Presidential Debates and primaries. Blair regularly reports from the White House and Capitol, covering President Donald Trump. He recently produced and anchored prime time programs, “Boston’s Bravest” that focused on occupational cancer in the fire service and the Emmy Award winning “Deep Sea Drug War” that took Blair to the Pacific Ocean with the US Coast Guard to see their crackdown on major drug cartels. Blair recently appeared as a guest on the Dr. Oz show and was invited to the White House to talk about his reporting in “Boston’s Bravest.”

Prior to being in Boston, Blair was a main evening anchor in Charlotte, North Carolina. Blair’s reporting has taken him to the scene of major news stories including the Boston Marathon Bombings, the Virginia Tech Shootings, and the Super Bowl. In addition to covering live breaking news events, he has traveled the world with the US Military reporting from Afghanistan, Sarajevo, Bosnia and Ramstein, Germany. Blair has also landed numerous exclusive interviews with newsmakers including Presidents and political candidates.

Blair has received many honors for his reporting and anchoring including seven Emmy awards. He has been honored extensively by local fire departments for his coverage of “Boston’s Bravest.” He was also named Anchor of the Year by the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters.

Blair recently joined the Board of Directors of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, a charity for Wendy’s that focuses on help foster care find families across the United States and Canada. It’s a passion that hits close home for Blair, considering he and his husband adopted their three children. Blair also sits on the Board of Directors for the Rescue Ranch in Statesville, NC, a non-profit foundation by NASCAR driver Ryan Newman and his wife, Krissie to help improve the lives of animals and educate the public.

Blair is a graduate of Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio. He lives in Northern Virginia with his husband, along with their three children and boxer dog, Laguna.

Facebook: @BlairMillerTV

Twitter: @BlairMillerTV



© 2019 Cox Media Group.