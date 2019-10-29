Dominique Dillon joined the FOX13 Memphis team as a reporter in October 2019.
Though she is a Cali girl, Dominique is no stranger to the South. She worked as an multimedia journalist and fill-in anchor at KTAL 6 in Shreveport, Louisiana for nearly two years.
She graduated from Prairie View A&M University with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication and minor in English. While at PVAMU, she was a member of the women’s soccer team.
Dominique has a true passion for mentoring aspiring journalists. Her other interests include working out, spending time with loved ones and traveling. She is also a member of the National Association of Black Journalists.
Dominique is happy to call Memphis home and looks forward to reporting on the stories that matter most to people throughout the area.
If you have any story ideas, feel free to send her an email at Dominique.Dillon@fox13memphis.com
