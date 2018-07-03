Elisabeth D'Amore
Meteorologist
Elisabeth joined the Fox 13 weather team in April 2018 but isn’t new to the Memphis area. She grew up in Collierville, TN and graduated from Collierville High School before attending Mississippi State. There she obtained a degree in meteorology and gained a love for broadcasting.
After college she moved to Columbus, GA to work for WTVM. While there she covered all types of weather from record flooding to crippling ice and tornado outbreaks. Although she loved her time in the Peach State, the saying holds true “there’s no place like home”. She’s thrilled to be back in Memphis with her husband to eat all the BBQ her heart desires.
She splits her fall and spring between cheering on the MSU Dawgs and the Memphis Tigers with some Memphis Grizzlies action in there, too. Follow along with Elisabeth on Twitter and Facebook.
