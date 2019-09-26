Jacque Masse joined the FOX13 news team in December of 2018.
She previously worked at KBMT Channel 12 news in Beaumont, Texas from 2016-2018.
In Beaumont, she covered Harvey when it flooded hundreds of homes across Southeast Texas.
She also anchored and produced for the weekend show.
Jacque is a proud LSU alumna! She graduated from the Manship School of Mass Communications in 2015.
When she isn’t at work she enjoys running, listening to live music and meeting new people. Her passion is to help people in the community by sharing their stories.
If you have a story idea email her at Jacque.masse@coxinc.com.
Twitter: @massereports
Facebook: Jacque Masse
