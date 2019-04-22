Jonathan joined the FOX 13 news team as a reporter in August 2018.
Before moving to Memphis, Jonathan spent time in Hattiesburg, Mississippi as a sports anchor/reporter at WDAM.
Jonathan began his journalism career on the print side, covering high school and college sports for the Abilene Reporter-News in Texas.
He also co-hosted a basketball radio show during his time in the Lone Star State. Jonathan has written for outlets such as the Philadelphia Daily News, Wilmington News Journal and Dime Magazine.
Jonathan was born in Philadelphia and raised in Delaware (big time Philly sports fan). He attended Lincoln (PA) University for undergrad before attending Syracuse University for graduate school.
Jonathan is excited to continue his journalism career in Memphis and looks forward to telling great stories about the great people in the Mid-South.
Jonathan is a hoop head so outside of work, you will probably find him at a local gym looking for the next basketball run. If you have a story idea, send him an email at jonathan.marshall@coxinc.com.
Follow me on social media:
Twitter: @JMarshallFox13
Facebook: Jonathan Marshall FOX13
