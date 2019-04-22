Kody Leibowitz joined the FOX13 Investigates team in January 2019 as an investigative reporter.
Before moving to the Mid South, Kody was the capitol bureau reporter and multimedia journalist in Sacramento for Nexstar Media Group, where he reported political and state news for four television stations across the state of California. While there, Kody reported on the Trump Administration lawsuit against California’s so-called sanctuary state laws, California’s repeated lawsuits against the federal government, the gubernatorial race and June’s midterm primaries and the arrest of the Golden State Killer.
He got his investigative reporting start at WJAC 6 News in Johnstown, Pa. where he broke stories on the the settlement system after clergy abuse at a local diocese and how district attorney used drug asset forfeiture funds.
Kody’s reporting in Pennsylvania and Maryland earned him multiple Associated Press awards, including ‘Best Investigative Reporting’ and ‘Outstanding Television Story/Report/Series.’
Kody studied broadcast journalism at Pennsylvania State University in University Park, Pa.
He is a member of Investigative Reporters and Editors.
Kody fancies himself as an amateur traveler attempting to explore this incredible world we call home (he has seen 34 states and the nation’s capital). He is excited to explore his new community, try new restaurants and see all the wonderful art and sceneries that the Mid South has to offer.
