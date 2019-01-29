Lauren Coleman
Reporter
Lauren joined FOX13 News in October 2016 as a reporter.
Before moving to Memphis, Lauren was a multimedia journalist and weekend anchor at WDAM-TV in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Lauren graduated from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University in August 2015 with a Master’s of Science in Broadcast & Digital Journalism.
As a graduate student, Lauren had the opportunity to live in Washington, D.C. and work as a D.C. bureau reporter covering Capitol Hill for KARK-TV in Little Rock, Arkansas and KNWA-TV in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
She is also a proud Wahoo! Lauren graduated from the University of Virginia in May 2014 with a double major in English and African American Studies.
While in college, Lauren interned at WUSA*9 News in Washington D.C. and WVIR-TV in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Lauren is proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and the National Association of Black Journalists.
She believes video journalism has the power to educate, spread awareness, and create positive change. She hopes her job as a reporter will help her to be a part of that change.
Lauren grew up in an Army family and has lived in several states and overseas. She calls Northern Virginia home, and is excited to live in Tennessee and report stories in the Memphis area.
You can contact Lauren at: Lauren.Coleman@coxinc.com
Be sure to follow her on Facebook and on Twitter.
