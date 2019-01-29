Leah Jordan joined the FOX13 team in January 2019 as an investigative reporter.
Before Memphis, Leah was an anchor and reporter at WAFF 48 News Huntsville, Alabama. While in Alabama, Leah reported on former Gov. Robert Bentley’s resignation amid a sex scandal; a local service dog scam that victimized nearly a dozen vulnerable people; and the 2017 Senate election between Republican candidate Roy Moore and Democratic candidate Doug Jones, which resulted in a historic upset.
Leah began her television news career in Billings, Montana at KULR-8 News. Her reporting in Alabama and Montana earned her an Associated Press award for ‘Best TV Coverage of a Planned Event,’ and an E.B. Craney award for ‘Best Television Writer.’
Leah studied journalism and Spanish at Georgia State University in Atlanta, Georgia. During her time at GSU, Leah spent three years as the copy editor for the student newspaper.
Her senior year, she was one of 10 students tapped statewide to report for Georgia News Lab: a collaborative investigative reporting initiative. Leah and her colleague’s investigation into a local county commissioner misusing taxpayer dollars was published in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
She interned at WSB-TV, Atlanta Business Chronicle, and The Atlantan Magazine.
She is a member of Investigative Reporters and Editors.
While she’s not working, Leah loves trying new restaurants, making new recipes, and running (something has to balance out the love of food). She also loves traveling – Leah has been on several international backpacking trips and has a goal to visit every National Park in the United States!
