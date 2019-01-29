0 Patrick Pete

Patrick Pete joined the Severe Weather 13 Team in November 2016 as a meteorologist.

Originally from Lake Arthur, La (outside of Lafayette, La) he is no stranger to severe weather. In fact, his original interest in meteorology was sparked at the age of 8 when Hurricane Opal threatened to make landfall and forced his family to evacuate. Thanks to his family’s belief of the importance of education and a trip to the library to read about hurricanes; his interest became an obsession that lead to every single paper written in junior high/high school being about some type of weather event.

Due to receiving a Louisiana only scholarship, he began his educational career at McNeese State University (Geaux Pokes!) where he majored in physics and became an active member/officer of Theta Chi Fraternity. He was also a MSU Peerleader, an officer for the Greek Unity Council, and a member/officer of McNeese State University Gospel Choir (HLGC!). After the scholarship was depleted he transferred his credits to Jackson State University, where he graduated magna cum laude with a B.S. in Meteorology. During this time he worked for TV 23 as a morning meteorologist and for Weather Visions in Jackson, MS.

Prior to moving to Memphis, he lived in Greensboro, NC where he was a doctoral candidate at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical (NCA&T) State University. During the course of his studies there he spent multiple summers interning with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in Boulder, CO doing Numerical Weather Modeling. As part of the curriculum he also was a teacher’s assistant and taught several physics and meteorology classes/labs to freshmen and sophomore students. He completed his research (a climatological study of tornado development in land-falling hurricanes) and graduated with his M.S in Physics/Meteorology from NCA&T State University in December 2013.

He is looking forward to getting to know the Memphis community/culture while bringing his passion for weather to the forefront. He is no stranger to good food/great music and is looking forward to learning what Memphis has to offer. He has been described as the type of guy who never meets a stranger, so if you see him out and about, don’t be afraid to speak, especially if you have a good restaurant recommendation! When he’s not forecasting, he enjoys playing basketball, running, working out and cooking down-home Cajun food. His specialties include crawfish etouffe (mmmm good) and seafood gumbo!

