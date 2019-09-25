Shelia O’Connor joined the FOX13 family in August of 2019. She spent the past two years working for the NBC affiliate in Huntsville, Alabama.
Born and raised in Alabama, she is very excited to see what all the Bluff City has to offer.
An avid sports fan, Shelia new she wanted to go into journalism after constantly watching her favorite sports reporter, Erin Andrews, on ESPN.
Shelia graduated from the University of Alabama in May of 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in Telecommunications and Film. Needless to say, she is a huge Alabama fan (Roll Tide!)
When she’s not busy reporting, Shelia loves to travel, try new foods, and enjoys a nice running trail.
If you have any story ideas, food places to try, or want to share any of Memphis’ hidden gems, you can email her at Shelia.OConnor@coxinc.com
